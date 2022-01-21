One Saturday She Was Shopping For The Wedding Dress Of Her Dreams And A Day Later She Was In The ICU

Asheville, North Carolina. Rosalyn White is a young woman who has such much to look forward to in her life.

On January 8th, a Saturday, she went out shopping for the wedding dress of her dreams, and a day later she was in the ICU with her life in jeopardy.

Rosalyn had been driving her car to Appalachian State University, where she is set to finish up her last semester when she got into a terrible car accident.

Rosalyn was rushed to Mission Hospital, where she was placed in the ICU as her family waited desperately for an update on her condition.

The only thing that Rosalyn’s loved ones were told was that she had to get emergency surgery to save her life.

“The accident crushed her entire driver’s side trapping her in the vehicle,” Rosalyn’s aunt, Carla Shipman, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Initially, the Trauma Surgeons were faced with a ruptured bladder, a hole in her liver, a torn diaphragm, and extensive internal bleeding.”

“After many scans, the surgeon determined that Rosalyn also had a tear in her aorta, the main artery to the heart.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Rosalyn

