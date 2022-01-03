One Year Ago, This Young Woman Left A Bar After A Night Out With Her Friends, Never To Be Seen Again

Indianapolis, Indiana. 26-year-old Kirsten Brueggeman is a fun-loving, free-spirited young woman who would do anything to help an animal in need.

She has a dog named Tifa, whom she adores, and right now, Kristen’s parents are caring for Tifa as Kristen vanished a year ago after a night out with her friends.

It was January 2nd, 2021, and Kristen placed a phone call to her mom Lisa to say that she was going straight from work out with her friends, so she would not need her mom to pick her up from work that day.

Kristen and her friends made their way to a bar called The Irish Mutt, and she was there for several hours until she got into some kind of disagreement with some of her friends and left.

“Along with several friends, Kirsten left the bar around 12:15 in the morning after a night of merriment,” Thomas Lauth, a private investigator hired by Kristen’s family, explained.

Facebook; pictured above is Kristen

“After expressing a desire to go bowling, Kirsten was last seen by her friends headed in the direction of a nearby bowling alley. She was last observed on a surveillance camera around 2:00 am.”

“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department initially reached out to the community in search of clues regarding the missing woman.”

“As the old adage goes, “Someone knows something.” Police were in search of anyone who might have witnessed Kirsten’s movements at crucial junctures in the final moments before she was last seen.”

