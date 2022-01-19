Pretty Much Everyone In Her Hometown Hates Her Over Something That Happened Back In High School And 3 Years Later She’s Struggling To Move On

A 21-year-old woman currently attends college in a separate state from the one that she grew up in, and the town where she grew up in happens to be a suburb located just outside of a major city.

Several years ago back in her hometown, she went to a high school that had a lot of kids in it.

“I had a pretty rough junior and senior year of high school due to slander and gossip from (ex) friends, some of my family members, students, parents of students, and teachers,” she explained.

“Prior to my junior year, I was the quiet kid and was bullied for my looks (not overweight, just ugly).”

“In my junior year, I made more friends and started hanging out with “popular” (I hate to use this term) people.”

Well, when her junior year was about halfway done, many of her friends accused her of gossiping about them and they also accused her of not being able to keep any of their secrets.

These untrue rumors wound up completely assassinating her character, and it was a set group of individuals that first exposed her as a gossip, although it wasn’t completely true.

This group of people who turned around and ruined her life did share gossip with her on a regular basis, but she only participated in what they did on occasion and she doesn’t think that in itself made her a terrible person at all.

Anyway, after this group of people began spreading their own set of rumors about her, her friends then joined in and began talking about her behind her back as well.

