She Rescued Two Older Pomeranians From A Backyard Breeder And She Knew That One Dog Had Health Issues, But The Second Dog Broke Her Leg Being Transported To Her

Fanwood, New Jersey. A woman named Angela who lives in New Jersey adopted two older Pomeranians not that long ago.

Both dogs are 9-years-old and they previously lived in Louisiana, where they were part of a backyard breeding operation before they were both rescued.

Angela says both of these girls are full of energy and affection, and they’re just kind-hearted dogs.

Before Angela agreed to adopt her dogs, she knew that one of them named Buffy was wheezing and also had a mass inside of her that required more testing.

“We have an appointment to get her checked out, and are bracing for possible cancer,” Angela wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“That we were semi-warned of. However, Rigatoni/ Rigi (formally Rikki) was supposed to be fine.”

“We have her vet records from literally two weeks ago before she let the state. She arrived with a broken leg, clean in two places.”

“Must have happened in transport but they are denying accountability. Our vet referred us to an orthopedic specialist and turns out she ALSO has a grade 5 heart murmur. She is such a champ, still hobbling around to greet us and get pets.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is one of the girls that Angela rescued

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.