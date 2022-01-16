She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Obsessively Stalking His Ex, And Now That He’s Working At Her Favorite Coffee Place, She’s Thinking Maybe She Should Stop Going There

A 21-year-old woman dated her 22-year-old now ex-boyfriend for several months before she wound up dumping him.

Their relationship ended terribly after she learned that he was obsessively stalking his ex-girlfriend that he actually cheated on.

“I cut off all contact and neither of us got any closure, which was a mutual decision,” she explained.

“He ended up playing the victim and blaming me for everything, even going as far as telling people I cheated.”

“I recently found out that he started working in my favorite coffee bar when getting some takeout tea.”

“His hands were shaking when handing it to me (he dropped a glass lol) and his voice was trembling but he was kind enough to acknowledge me multiple times when I didn’t hear him at first and ask me how I was doing.”

This coffee bar was a place she loved going to before meeting her ex-boyfriend, and he only began working there after they broke up.

After she saw him at the coffee bar, she thought about sending him a text to see if it was too hard on her being at his place of work, but when she tried to send the message, she could see that her ex had blocked her clearly after he ran into her at the coffee bar.

She has since wound up meeting her ex’s new girlfriend, who is 19, because this girl also happens to work at the coffee bar as well.

