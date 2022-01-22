She Fell Behind On Her Rent And Was Evicted: Now She’s Living In Her Car With Her Two Big Dogs And The Temperature Is Going To Hit Negative 10 Degrees Tonight

Waterville, Maine. Peggy and her two senior dogs are in a challenging situation for the second time in two years.

After getting behind on her rent payments, Peggy was forced to relocate her small family to their beat-up ’05 Trailblazer in need of almost $1,000 worth of repairs.

Last winter, this small family just scraped by while living in her car, but she knows that her sweet dogs deserve more, and that she would also benefit from an RV or camper van with more protection from the elements.

Let’s meet the rest of Peggy’s family; Jinx is 9 years old, and Peggy saved him from a kill shelter a day before he would’ve been euthanized more than eight years ago.

Her other pup is a sweet 15-year-old lab named Sammy she’s had since his puppyhood.

Peggy has suffered from various health problems in the past few years, and her only source of financial support is Social Security Disability Income. She has been fighting diabetes and had a triple bypass a few years ago.

Peggy explains the resulting complications of these co-occurring conditions; “icky sores on my legs due to the swelling from congestive heart failure, & cuz that wasn’t enough, lost the sight in my left eye due to a blood clot & walk with a cane.”

Between paying for her own medical bills and those that came along with taking care of two older dogs, Peggy became overwhelmed.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Peggy’s dogs Jinx and Sammy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.