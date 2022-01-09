She Found Out That Her Fiancé Made A Secret Account On A Dating App And Started Talking To Another Woman

A 29-year-old woman has been engaged to her 33-year-old fiancé for one year now and she was dating him for one year before that.

She admits that she is very insecure, but she has attempted to work her way through her insecurities along with the support of her fiancé.

Over the course of the pandemic, the relationship she had with her fiancé began to get rocky. Her fiancé’s mental health declined and that put her through a lot of bad things.

Our relationship suffered during the pandemic as his mental health took a nosedive and I had to put up with some awful stuff as a result.

Then her fiancé lost the job that he had, and she was forced to be the only provider for them for a year and a half.

They’re currently in terrible debt because she was the only one with a job for such a long time.

Last September, she confronted her fiancé and told him that he could either get some help from a counselor, or she was going to end the relationship.

Her fiancé agreed to go to counseling, but he did not do it regularly and quit going entirely. Her fiancé then got a new job, and she thought things were looking up from there.

“Long story short, today we had a bit of a row and he was packing his stuff saying he was done and a whole load of other things he said to get a reaction from me but eventually he calmed down and confessed he wasn’t happy and he hadn’t been happy for the past couple of weeks,” she explained.

