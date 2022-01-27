She Has To Choose Between Her Boyfriend And Her Dream Job By Tomorrow

A 25-year-old woman has been dating her 28-year-old boyfriend Jake for the last two years, and she loves him.

Their relationship is wonderful, and they moved in together in December.

Now, she’s forced to choose between Jake and a dream job that she was recently offered, and she’s got to decide by tomorrow at the latest.

“Last week I got a job offer for a job I applied to (did exams for, interviews, etc) a year ago,” she explained.

“The catch is that this position is in a city 3 hours away from my current home and not in any of the locations I had originally applied for.”

“I am faced with an impossible decision move cities for a great opportunity leaving my life behind or stay in my current home and job.”

“My BF and I have had countless conversations about this and neither of us can see a way where it would work out between us, if I left.”

Jake already has the job of his dreams, and she doesn’t feel it’s right to ask him to quit and move just for her.

Regardless, she knows this isn’t even an option for Jake. He wants to stay where he is and working at what he does.

