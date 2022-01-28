She Let Her Younger Daughter Wear Her Wedding Dress But She Refused To Let Her Oldest Daughter Wear It Due To Her Size

A mom has three children of her own; 40-year-old Anna, 37-year-old Becca, and 25-year-old Charlie.

This mom is built on the “petite” side, and so is her youngest daughter Becca, however, her oldest daughter Anna, her son, and her husband “are on the heavier side.”

A decade ago, Becca had a wedding, and Becca asked to wear her wedding dress, which is very special to her.

“My wedding dress belonged to my mother,” she explained. “It wasn’t a wedding dress. It is a full-length blue satin gown with long sleeves and ruffles.”

“It was also worn by my aunt during her wedding as a surprise to my mom because my grandparents used to make fun of my mom for her courthouse wedding in an ugly dress. So, lot of history.”

“Since Becca and I were similiar body wise it was easy to alter it to fit her and remove the extra stitches so that I could use it again. My husband and I celebrate our every 5 years anniversary in our wedding dresses.”

Back to Becca and Anna and their overall relationship; they really don’t get on that well.

Anna has always been jealous of Becca, and back when the girls were in high school, Anna’s friends said some really mean things to Becca.

Anna and Becca also happen to look nothing alike, and that’s also been a sore subject for the sisters over the years.

