She Said Yes To Being A Bridesmaid For A Woman Who Is Getting Married That She Doesn’t Even Consider A Friend But Now She Needs To Figure Out How To Back Out Before The Wedding

A 28-year-old woman said yes to being a bridesmaid for a woman who is getting married that she doesn’t even consider a friend, but now she needs to figure out how to back out before the wedding.

This all started 5 years ago when she was introduced to two women named Erica and Jenni. She met these women through her ex-boyfriend.

After she broke up with her ex, she ghosted Erica and Jenni because it was too hard for her to potentially run into him.

Erica and Jenni kept insisting they shouldn’t stop being friends, and she did wind up reuniting with them.

She met up with Erica and Jenni several times before deciding she just didn’t want to keep going with this.

She had really nothing in common with them, and it was really not easy to travel to spend time with them.

So, she just casually kept in touch with them on social media from there and didn’t see them in person.

“I had no interest in continuing the friendship with either of them — not out of sadness or pain, just simply because I felt we didn’t mesh,” she explained.

“Fast forward to late last year, and Jenni asks me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding.”

