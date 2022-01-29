She Told Her Friend That She Was Not Going To Be Her Maid Of Honor Before Saying She Needed To Make New Friends

Have you ever felt emotionally drained by a very dependent friend? This woman did, too. That’s why she finally told her ex-friend that she needed to meet new people– and that she would not be at her wedding.

“I’ve known my friend, let’s call her Beth, since high school. We were very good friends but, after graduating high school, she started studying and I was working,” the woman explained.

As time passed by after graduation, the woman would see Beth a few times a year. But, their friendship was nowhere near like it was in high school.

“Beth has always struggled with depression and anxiety. She was always feeling down and had trouble making friends,” the woman said.

“I tried to support her as much as I could, but my own mental health went downhill.”

At this time, the woman also noticed that Beth never bothered to ask how she was doing. Instead, Beth’s own anxiety was always the topic of conversation.

This is when the woman finally decided to stop seeing Beth as often and call it a day… until things took a turn.

“Last year, she met her boyfriend from the United States who is five years younger. We are from Europe,” the woman recalled.

“Last Christmas, she went there to meet him in real life. He is only nineteen, doesn’t work nor go to college, and also still lives with his parents.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.