She Was “Ghosted” By Her Date And Went Viral After Creating An “Exit Interview” To Find Out Why

Urban Dictionary defines ghosting as, “When a person cuts off all communication with the person they’re dating.”

This phenomenon has become all-too-common, with dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge being the norm.

But, while most people settle for never finding out why, this Nashville woman took matters into her own hands.

Shanna, a thirty-year-old woman also known as @Riesling4Prez on TikTok, had found a possible match on Bumble.

The pair went out on a date, and Shanna thought they really hit it off. Afterward, though, the man never responded to her texts again.

Rather than be left wondering where she went wrong, Shanna decided to create an “exit interview.”

“I got tired of getting ghosted, so I created this to see where things went wrong,” Shanna captioned her TikTok video. There, she displayed screenshots of the six-question interview.

She asked questions such as, “Why’d you ghost Shanna?” and “What could Shanna do to stop getting ghosted?” Then, she asked her ex-dates to rate her hotness, personality, and jokes.

TikTok; pictured above is Shanna

