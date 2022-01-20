She Was Supposed To Be Her Best Friend’s Maid Of Honor But Now She Wants To Never Talk To Her Again For The Rest Of Her Life

A woman had a best friend named Myra that she has known since they were both back in kindergarten together.

Everything she has celebrated in her life, Myra has been there for, and she has always cheered Myra on in her own accomplishments.

3 years ago, she got married, and naturally, Myra was her maid of honor. Myra is set to get married in 2023, and she was also supposed to be Myra’s maid of honor too until things went completely south in their friendship.

Now, after she got married to her husband, they started trying for a child right away. They tried for a year before she became pregnant, and she was absolutely overjoyed.

Sadly, after 11 weeks of pregnancy, she lost her baby and then became very depressed.

“I told Myra about this and she was understanding and sweet,” she explained. “My next miscarriage came 8 months after.”

“It was a complicated ectopic pregnancy that took 5 surgeries and 6 months to resolve. During all of this time, I felt still pregnant and absolutely miserable.”

“At first, Myra was understanding but she soon stopped asking about my recovery process and when I still talked about where I was at she seemed astonished and said things like: “oh, it’s still not ok?”

Then, just a couple of days before she was going in for her final surgery, Myra revealed to her that she was also trying to get pregnant before her wedding.

