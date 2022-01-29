She Was Van-Lifing Across America With Her Boyfriend But Then He Kicked Her Out In The Middle Of A State Park With Nowhere To Go

A woman and her boyfriend decided to van-life their way across America together, which seemed like a great idea since they both work remotely and have a lot of flexibility.

She was looking forward to getting to see different sights, but everything came crashing down about one month into their trip.

A week ago, her boyfriend lost it on her for sipping her coffee and he kicked her out of the van with nowhere to go.

“I thought he meant like we would pack up and figure out how to get me home,” she explained. “No, he meant I needed to get out with all my s*** in the middle of a state park in New Mexico and figure it out.”

“I was scared and pissed so I hurriedly packed everything and got out. A very nice older couple had heard the screaming and saw me with a pile of my stuff and asked if I needed help.”

She did accept help from this kind couple, who then offered to give her a ride to Albuquerque since they had a big RV.

The couple insisted they would help her decide what her next steps should be and they weren’t going to leave her stranded in that park all alone.

“Well, it turns out they are the sweetest people ever and We eventually came to the conclusion it would be easier for me to travel with them home to Kansas,” she said.

“Now they’ve allowed me to stay paying them insanely fair rent, food, etc…I just have to edit the wife’s book and help the husband with his guitar playing.”

