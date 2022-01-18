She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Ghosted Her Because She Didn’t Pay The Check

Nik thought she hit it off with a guy she met on a dating app. Their first date lasted for 6 hours; they went for dinner, drinks, and even ice cream. So, naturally, she expected a second date.

But in a Tik Tok explaining the dating disaster, she revealed the nasty texts her date sent after he ghosted.

Before this, though, he texted her post-date, saying he wanted to see her before a work trip to California. But they weren’t able to figure anything out. So, they figured they’d set something up when he got back.

But then, seemingly out of nowhere, he ghosted her. She texted to check in on their second date and heard nothing back.

Finally, on Christmas, he texted that he was sorry for the late reply and that he didn’t want her to think he hadn’t enjoyed their date. That sounds like good news, right?

But when she asked why he had waited almost two weeks to reply, he gave her an excuse, saying that he had an emergency trip to New Orleans.

However, he also went on to blame her for his absence. He said, “I wasn’t hot with insane urgency because I noted you excused yourself to go to the bathroom when the check came for dinner and then also drinks, and I hate it when girls do that; it’s exceptionally rude and cheap.”

TikTok

As if him blaming her for his distant behavior wasn’t shocking enough, the accusations kept coming. He said that excusing herself when the check came was “really disrespectful” and that he felt like she didn’t care about their connection as much as he did.

