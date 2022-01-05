She Went Through Her Boyfriend’s Phone And Found Out That His Ex-Girlfriend Recently Sent Him Naked Photos Of Herself

A 37-year-old woman has been dating her 33-year-old boyfriend for several months now, but she recently made a discovery on his phone that has her thinking of ending their relationship.

This past summer, her boyfriend added her face to his iPhone so that she could access it, and he made it into a big deal as that was the beginning of them getting very serious in their relationship.

Her boyfriend told her that he had absolutely nothing to hide from her, which is why he added her face to his phone.

The only time she’s used her face to access his phone is to play music on his phone when they’ve hung out, and that was it.

Over Christmas, she went to visit her family for a week, and her boyfriend spent that time with his own family.

While she was spending time with her family, she found her boyfriend’s behavior to be irritable and distant.

Due to that, she didn’t spend a lot of time talking to him or texting him, but when she got home to him, he started behaving normally again.

They spent New Year’s with each other, and during that time, her boyfriend was trying to show her something on social media.

As he was doing so, she noticed that in the search bar, he had looked up his ex-girlfriend recently.

