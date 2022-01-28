She Works As A Nanny And Now The Dad Of The Kid She Watches Is Hitting On Her

A 22-year-old woman has been working as a nanny since back in October of last year, and she currently is watching a little boy who is 4.

Not that long ago, she had to stop nannying for this little boy because she had to complete her remaining college classes.

“His parents are mutual friends and very wealthy, so they treat me and pay me very well,” she explained.

“His dad (38) is extremely generous with his money and a very outgoing person. He treats all of his friends and family to whatever they could desire.”

So, as this dad has gone out of his way to treat her in a generous way, it never occurred to her that it might mean something more since he treats everyone this way.

As of late though, she really is starting to become uncomfortable with the dad’s behavior. She currently is not spending every single week at this family’s home, and yet, the dad is beginning to text her more and more.

He texts her to inquire about her classes, and he texts her memes, and he texts her to say that’s happy to take her and her friends out to high-end events.

“He’s said if I’m ever out and can’t drive, he’ll get me a hotel room so I have a place to stay,” she said.

“He even remembered certain conversations I had about things I either don’t have or would like one day, and he said he’s going to buy me an air fryer, an Apple Watch, and the weirdest one, a vibrator.”

