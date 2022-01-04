She’s Struggling Financially And Her Boyfriend Is Not, So She’s Starting To Doubt That It’s Fair For Them To Split All Their Expenses Equally

A 23-year-old woman is dating her boyfriend, who is 24, and she’s beginning to doubt that it’s fair for them to split their expenses equally, considering she is struggling financially and her boyfriend is really not.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for 3 years, and 8 months ago they moved in together. She really does think their relationship is wonderful, but she’s starting to resent things when it comes down to money.

She grew up having to buy everything she wanted on her own from a young age. She started working as a bartender and server at the age of 15, and she then began cleaning houses on top of that.

“I have also paid for school out of pocket from working, up until now in my last year of uni, and I had to take out student loans this year because I couldn’t afford to pay out of pocket,” she explained.

“I’m not saying Im poor or hard done by, just trying to give an idea of how I am not entitled when it comes to money and do not feel owed money, and I am a hard worker.”

This past year, her classes have gotten so crazy that she’s had to stop working entirely, except for picking up an occasional cleaning shift.

She’s also had to volunteer for part of her resume, so she really doesn’t have a lot of time left to work at all.

“My boyfriend graduated a year ago and makes a good salary in IT as a recent grad, ~80k,” she said.

“Plus he has gotten some family inheritance, his education/living expenses were mostly covered by his parents in school (so he has no debt), and his parents pay his phone bill still.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.