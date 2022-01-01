Sunflower engagement rings are unique and interesting; taking their name for the flower which they’re designed after.

Often, sunflower engagement rings feature large center stones, but sometimes they feature a collection of smaller stones at the center that look more like a true sunflower.

If you think that a sunflower engagement ring sounds like the perfect option for you, keep reading for these sunflower engagement rings that cost less than $135 on Etsy.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

.5 Carat Moissanite Ring

This ring from DenverStudio features a round-cut Moissanite center stone with a carat weight of 0.5.

The side stones are simulated diamonds, and you can pick from a band that’s S925 Sterling Silver, 10k Solid Gold, 14k Solid Gold, 18k Solid Gold.

You can also choose to get the base of your ring plated in rose, yellow, or white gold. Engraving the band is also an option. This ring does come with a one-year warranty and a beautiful velvet box.

You can get it here on Etsy from DenverStudio starting at $110

