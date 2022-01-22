Terrible Stomach Pain Turned Out To Be Ovarian Cancer For This Young Woman

Huntingtown, Maryland. Emily is 26 years old and recently graduated with a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

She just got hired for her dream job and was supposed to start this month. But a diagnosis in late November changed the trajectory of her life in an instant.

Emily went in for testing after experiencing stomach pain, and doctors began searching for its source.

Finally, doctors had their answer after comprehensive testing, but Emily’s family was far from prepared for the news; she was diagnosed with stage 3 Ovarian Cancer in December.

Emily is now post-surgery and approaching the start of an 18-week cycle of chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, because of her change in health status, she had to put off starting her new job and couldn’t supplement the loss in income by filing for unemployment.

The circumstances are especially challenging considering the mounting medical bills she’s received throughout her treatment process.

Like most others diagnosed with Ovarian cancer, Emily was blindsided by her late-stage diagnosis. Because regular checkups don’t test for this cancer, it can go undetected until it’s life-threatening.

