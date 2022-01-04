This Groundbreaking Study Has Identified A Possible New Treatment For Schizophrenia

Nearly 20 million people are affected by schizophrenia. Still, it is extremely difficult to treat with the currently-approved antipsychotics.

A groundbreaking study conducted by Vanderbilt University has paved the way to change, though, and identified a potential new course of treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, schizophrenia is “a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally.

Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning.”

The commonly used antipsychotics can be successful in reducing delusions and hallucinations.

But, the medication fails to reduce symptoms such as lack of motivation, social withdrawal, and cognitive deficits.

Instead of choosing which symptoms to treat, the researchers intended to find an all-inclusive treatment approach.

Schizophrenia occurs when the prefrontal cortex is overactive. Interneurons, which are responsible for connecting neuron groups, are unable to regulate brain activity. The team of researchers aimed to find a cell regulation tactic.

First, the team found the mGlu1 protein– located in the central nervous system– to be a potentially successful treatment target.

