This Mom Who Delivers For DoorDash Had An Armed Man Try To Steal Her Car With Her Kids Inside But An Off-Duty Police Officer Saved Their Lives

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This mom of three was driving for Door Dash when a shooter suddenly put her family in a terrifying situation.

She had gone into a restaurant to pick up a customer’s order. While she was inside, her kids sat in the car waiting for her.

Then, a man attempted to steal her car, with her kids still in it.

When he realized that the driver wasn’t there, he went into the restaurant brandishing a gun.

Thankfully, an off-duty officer was picking up his food when the interaction occurred; he bravely put himself between the mom and the shooter, taking a bullet in the stomach.

Shocked and grateful, the woman gave an update on the officer’s health. “The officer is currently in stable condition and expected to survive. I want to thank him for saving my life.”

However, the mom has received negative feedback from folks who don’t understand why her kids were even in the car while she drove for Door Dash.

So she explained in her post that she isn’t currently able to afford daycare. Plus, with daycares in and out of service because of Covid and schools going online, there is often no choice but to take them with her when she works.

GoFundMe; pictured above is this mom and her kids

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.