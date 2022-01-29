This New Study May Have Found A Way To Keep Bones Stronger As We Age

Ten million people, aged fifty years or older, have osteoporosis in the United States alone– a disease that is “marked by significant bone loss and reduced bone strength, leading to increased risk of fractures.”

This disease is just one common problem associated with loss of bone mass and density as humans grow older.

But, a new study conducted by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University has found a potential target to keep bones strong throughout the aging process.

The researchers have identified the mineralocorticoid receptor– more commonly known for its role in regulating blood pressure– as a fundamental part of bone health.

By blocking the receptor, bone cells may be more protected. And, common hypertension medications such as spironolactone and eplerenone already do this.

Still, the team did not immediately come to this conclusion. They first focused on a seemingly-obvious target–glucocorticoid receptors.

Glucocorticoid drugs are commonly known to suppress immune responses and reduce inflammation.

This is why medications like Prednisone work wonders for arthritis or irritable bowel syndrome. But, these drugs also interfere with the natural bone cycle.

Dr. Meghan McGee-Lawrence, the study’s corresponding author, described why reducing glucocorticoid receptors’ impact appeared to be the logical route at first.

