This Plastic Surgeon Went Viral For Testing The Durability Of Breast Implants Versus Butt Implants

Dr. Tony Youn is a plastic surgeon who has taken the TikTok community by storm. His account has grown to nearly 7.5 million followers, where Tony is constantly answering questions, reacting to post-op results, and sharing medical insights.

His most recent ultra-viral TikTok set out to compare the durability of breast implants to butt implants.

If you have ever considered undergoing plastic surgery, you may have wondered how these implants would hold up under a slip and fall.

So, Tony put them to the test for the whole TikTok community.

First, he showed a standard silicone breast implant. These are more transparent and malleable. Then, he displayed a butt implant.

This one appears much more firm and is a medium-blue color.

Tony’s first test was to crush them with his heels. He first stomped on the breast implant, which squished underneath his foot but did not pop.

Tony repeated this on the butt implant, which was not damaged in the slightest either. He called this round a “tie.”

TikTok; pictured above is Tony in his video

