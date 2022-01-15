This Young Woman Was At Work Alone When A Homeless Man Walked In And Stabbed Her To Death

Los Angeles, California. 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer lived in Pacific Palisades and worked in Hancock Park at the luxury furniture boutique Croft House.

She had graduated from the University of Miami and then moved back to Los Angeles, where she was working towards obtaining her degree in architectural design from UCLA.

Brianna loved architecture and interior design as well, so working at Croft House was a perfect fit for her.

This past Thursday afternoon, Brianna had been working all by herself in the store with nobody else there with her.

A customer walked into Croft House located on North La Brea Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m. and sadly was greeted with a gruesome scene; Brianna was lying on the floor, and someone had stabbed her to death.

This customer quickly dialed 911, and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department rushed down to the store.

Facebook; pictured above is Brianna

“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk in to the store,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

“The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this time.”

