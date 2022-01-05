Young Man Goes Missing While Trying To Complete A Treasure Hunt He Made For His Friends

Trinidad, California. On December 30th, adventurous and creative 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis got into his canoe and paddled out into Trinidad Harbor sometime between 10 in the morning and 12 in the afternoon.

He left his truck in a nearby parking lot, along with his cellphone.

Hunter was out on the water that day in his 15-foot, green-colored canoe because he had come up with a treasure hunt for his closest friends, and he was canoeing around to hide the treasures he had picked out as part of the hunt.

Later on that afternoon when Hunter didn’t make it back home, his family reported him as missing.

Facebook; pictured above is Hunter

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the harbor and searched through the night for Hunter, with no luck.

The Coast Guard was also brought in to help find Hunter, but there simply was no sign of him anywhere.

“Humboldt County Sheriff’s Special Services deputies, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Search, and Rescue Posse, the United States Coast Guard, and California State Parks are currently searching the surrounding beaches and ocean for any sign of Lewis,” the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Search crews are utilizing a Coast Guard helicopter, the Coast Guard Cutter, and small boats, in addition to searching on foot.”

