116 Days Ago Someone Caught Her On Camera Looking Disoriented And In Need Of Help Before She Disappeared Into A Creek And Her Family Is Hoping Someone Knows Something

Prestonsburg, Kentucky. On June 1st of last year, 36-year-old Kandi Gonzalez was obviously in need of help.

She left her mom a distressing voicemail before someone captured a video of her wandering across the Potter family’s lawn in the area of Abbott Creek Road.

In the distressing video footage that someone took on their phone, you can see that Kandi looked disoriented and confused as she walked back and forth.

She then ran towards a creek before disappearing from view. A few days later, Kandi’s family found her shoes in the creek, but she was nowhere to be found.

It’s now been 116 days since since Kandi went missing, and nobody knows where she is.

Facebook; pictured above is Kandi Gonzalez

Kandi wasn’t far from her own home that afternoon when she showed up on Abbott Creek Road, and according to one of Kandi’s family members, her boyfriend had just kicked her out of their house that they shared together.

Kandi was dressed in a romper and she did not have any of her personal belongings with her.

Stacy Potter owns the house Kandi was last seen at and was not home when she happened to be there. He said he and his family had never met Kandi before.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.