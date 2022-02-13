13 Years Ago She Disappeared After Her Phone Dialed 911 And A Woman On The Other End Could Be Heard Asking For Help

Kent, Washington. Back in 2009, Alyssa McLemore was just 21-years-old and despite her young age, she already had her hands full caring for several of her loved ones.

At the time, Alyssa’s daughter was quite young, and in addition to taking care of her daughter, Alyssa also greatly helped in caring for her mom, who had a terrible disease.

In light of the fact that her mom was bed-bound, she assisted in taking care of her younger brother as well.

Alyssa’s mom was diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune disease called Scleroderma, which made her skin extremely fragile and left her in excruciating pain.

Alyssa lived with her daughter, her mom, her grandma, and her brother in Kent, Washington.

“She was spending her teens and early twenties watching her mother fight for her life, due to a very aggressive case of scleroderma,” Alyssa’s grandma Barbara wrote on Facebook.

“…She was ever vigilant to be a good daughter, granddaughter, and Mother dealing with the hand she was dealt in life, with as much grace as she could muster up being her age.”

Alyssa’s loved ones say she was always kind and caring, and always eager to step up to help her family members. She may have had a lot on her plate, but she never let it show.

Kent Police Department; pictured above is Alyssa

