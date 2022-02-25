25 Years Ago Her Killer Broke Her Neck Before Dumping Her Alongside A Road Without Any Of Her Clothes

Sonoma County, California. It was July 15th in 1996 when a team of people working to survey a piece of land near West Railroad Avenue and Stony Point Road made a tragic discovery.

A 32-year-old woman had been dumped alongside the road without any of her clothes on, and these people were the ones to find her lying there.

An autopsy later revealed that this young woman suffered from a broken neck and several fractures to her skull, leading the police to believe that she had sustained blunt force trauma to her head before her death.

She was also identified as Michelle Marie Veal. Although the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was able to DNA collect evidence from the scene of the crime, nothing came of it 25 years ago.

Authorities also worked to chase down possible leads, but there still was no indication as to who Michelle’s killer really was.

It wouldn’t be until 2021 that the DNA found at the scene of Michelle’s murder was able to be tested again with new advances in technology.

9 months later, her case was no longer cold. Authorities had a hit in CODIS, and the DNA of Michelle’s killer matched that of a man by the name of Jack Alexander Bokin.

Although Michelle’s killer finally had a name, he passed away while incarcerated on December 4, 2021, meaning he could never be made to answer for his brutal crime.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Michelle Marie Veal

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.