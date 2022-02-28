28 Years Ago, This Young Real Estate Agent Was Strangled To Death While Showing A House And Although Her Killer Hasn’t Been Arrested Her Family Is Convinced They Know Who Took Her Life

Decatur, Illinois. 30-year-old Sherry Lynette Lewis worked as a real estate agent, and she had an identical twin named Terry.

She lit up the lives of her loved ones with her humorous and loving nature. She was smart, she was sweet, she had a way of embracing every bit of her life no matter what came her way.

It was August 5th, 1994, and Sherry made her way over to a home she was showing in Macon County.

Sherry did have an appointment that day to show the home to a prospective buyer, and after she was done doing that, she was supposed to meet up with her family at a local festival.

Later on, when Sherry’s family made it to the festival, they were surprised when Sherry was a no-show.

They desperately tried to call her phone, which she didn’t answer, and so they then reached out to the police to check on her.

Officers made their way over to the vacant house that Sherry had been showing, and when they walked inside, they found her dead in the kitchen.

Someone had beaten Sherry before strangling her to death.

Facebook; pictured above is Sherry

