A New Study Says That Pretty People Have More Effective Immune Systems

It looks like there just might be more to being pretty than meets the eye!

In an interesting new study that was recently shared yesterday by Proceedings of the Royal Society B, an academic journal, researchers found a connection between pretty people having more effective immune systems than their not as attractive counterparts.

Researchers pointed out that there are certain traits that contribute to a person being considered pretty, and these traits have been around for ages.

“Research finds that features such as clear skin, prominent cheekbones, bright eyes, and full, red lips have been deemed attractive throughout recorded human history,” researchers noted.

People selected for this particular study included men and women of college age, who were not considered to be obese.

Moving on to the first part of the study that was conducted, participants in the study were asked to report on their health, provide photos of themselves, and then give blood samples.

The second part of the study consisted of participants of the opposite gender giving ratings of the provided photographs.

So, male participants rated the photographs of the women involved in the study, and female participants rated the photographs of the men involved in the study.

Women involved in the study were not allowed to wear makeup in their pictures, and they had to be photographed completely naturally.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.