A Texas Starbucks Team Is Being Praised For Their Quick Jump To Action After Seeing A Teen Girl Approached By An Older Man

A Starbucks team from Corpus Christi, Texas, is being praised for their quick jump to action after witnessing a young woman being approached by an older man.

Brandy Selim Roberson, the young woman’s mother, took to Facebook and shared her daughter’s experience.

“My eighteen-year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her,” Brandy said. Her daughter, a high schooler, was in the middle of a Saturday night study session.

The baristas noticed the man hovering and wanted to make sure Brandy’s daughter was safe. So, they discreetly communicated their support.

“A barista handed her an ‘extra hot chocolate that someone had forgotten to pick up,'” Brandy explained.

On the side of the Starbucks hot cup, a barista had written a message in sharpie.

“Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off of the cup,” the message instructed.

Brandy told her Facebook followers that her daughter did not feel threatened, so she did not remove the lid. However, Brandy is so thankful that the team looked out for her daughter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.