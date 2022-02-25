After A Night Out With Her Friends, This College Girl Was Mysteriously Dropped Off At A Hospital By Her Uber Driver Before Being Declared Dead

New Orleans, Louisiana. 21-year-old Ciaya Jordan Whetstone was a college student attending the University of New Orleans, where she was majoring in psychology and minoring in neuroscience.

When she wasn’t in class, Ciaya worked as a sales associate and personal stylist over at a boutique called Buckle.

In her obituary, her loved ones say that she was extremely determined, super self-reliant, and had a personality that was “larger than life.”

Ciaya also had a dog named Zoe that she absolutely adored, and she was very close to her family.

“Ciaya had a contagious personality that was one in a million,” James Goodwin wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

“Lighting up every room she walked in and made strangers into friends, quickly as she could. She was one of the most hard-working, independent, and strong-willed women that one may encounter.”

“Having a spirit free as air and a love for everyone that she met, is what truly defined her. Ciaya was looked up to, by both those young and old, for her love for life.”

On Friday, February 18th, Ciaya went out with her friends for the evening to enjoy the parades for Carnival that were going on.

Facebook; pictured above is Ciaya

