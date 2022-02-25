Did You Know That Trader Joe’s Has A Secret Game With Customers?

Trader Joe’s is loved by many for various obvious reasons. The company provides shoppers with healthy and delicious food while providing top-tier customer service.

The best part? Trader Joe’s is consistently lower in price than places like Target and Walmart. In fact, Trader Joe’s prices were found to be sixteen percent lower than the average prices in surrounding stores, according to the Consumers’ Checkbook.

So, while we were wondering if Trader Joe’s could get any better, a TikToker shared yet another reason to make the masses love the store even more.

The man, who goes by the username @Timbosliceoflife12, posted a video about the “secret game” that Trader Joe’s employees play with customers.

“If you have ever been to Trader Joe’s before, you know that their employees are extremely friendly,” the TikToker began, “And, they have a lot of healthy products that you just cannot find in stores.”

“But, hidden within these healthy products, you may find a random stuffed animal. Chances are, you probably never even thought about why the stuffed animal was there,” the TikToker continued.

“Well, it’s actually a little game that Trader Joe’s likes to play with its customers. And, every single customer that walks into the store is able to play this game.”

The man went on to explain how this game is meant for children. However, any customer who enters a Trader Joe’s is eligible to participate.

TikTok; pictured above this man explains something about Trader Joe’s you might not know

