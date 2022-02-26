He Broke Up With His Fiancée And Sold Her Engagement Ring But Now That They’re Back Together She’s Furious About What Happened To Her Ring

A 28-year-old man was in a relationship with his 27-year-old fiancée named Lauren for 3 years before things got ugly.

Last October, he purchased a very pricey engagement ring for Lauren, got down on one knee, and asked for her hand in marriage.

“Things were going well until there were some twists and turns in our professional lives and we postponed the wedding,” he explained.

“This all caused a lot of fights. Two days before Christmas she gave me the ring back and we broke up.”

One week after he and Lauren split, they decided to reconcile, though they didn’t jump back into being engaged to one another.

They continued to maintain their relationship during January, even though things were not exactly right between them.

They didn’t talk to one another a lot, and he was convinced that there was no way of really making things work long-term with Lauren.

So, he sold Lauren’s engagement ring, since he thought it was all pointless.

“I decided to sell the ring, I didn’t see the need to keep it to remind me of something that didn’t work out and I could use the money to buy something useful,” he said.

