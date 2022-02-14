He Feels Like He’s Losing The Attraction He Used To Have For His Fiancée And He’s Wondering If He Needs To Call Off Their Engagement

In the last few weeks, this man has felt an enormous loss in respect and admiration for his partner. So, naturally, he turned to the Reddit community for advice on what his sudden change of heart might mean for their future together.

The couple, who met five years ago and got engaged four months back, has been coasting for most of their relationship; they even moved in together two years ago, and he was looking forward to their upcoming wedding.

But now, everything feels different. “Starting a few weeks ago, I feel like I’ve lost attraction to her and/ or have become emotionally disconnected but I still do love her and care about her,” he wrote in the post.

He calls his new negative feelings towards her “relationship-destroying thoughts” and writes that these same doubts had only ever been passing considerations in their first few years together.

He suggested that it might just be cold feet before their upcoming wedding, but Redditors had other ideas.

One commenter wrote, “To me, this does not sound like cold feet. It sounds like you have thought these things about her for a long time but as the reality of marriage set in, you’re realizing you don’t actually think she’s the one.”

Others suggested couples counseling but mostly recommended that he and his fianceé spend some time apart to figure out what they each want going forward.

However, his situation became even more complicated when he told his fianceé how he’d been feeling.

“She handed me back the ring and cried where I felt so awful that I gave her the ring back and said maybe we can make this work.”

