He Got His Friend With Benefits Pregnant And He’s Not Sure How To Tell The Girl That He’s Currently Seeing

A couple of months ago, a 28-year-old man entered into a friends with benefits kind of arrangement with a 33-year-old woman named Stacy.

Their relationship never progressed beyond just being interested in one another physically, and Stacy would only come over to his house to be intimate with him, sleepover for the night, and then leave his place in the morning right away.

Stacy let him know that she was taking the pill, so he didn’t think to try another means of protection during their relationship.

Things came to an end between him and Stacy after she started wanting to be more than just friends with benefits.

“I went out on a night out and she blew my phone up asking where I was with multiple calls and texts,” he explained.

“I saw this as a red flag and called the FWB off. I matched with a girl (Lucy) [29F] on a dating app and started talking after this and went out on a date on the Friday after this and I fell absolutely head over heels and we’ve seen each other pretty much every day and night since.”

Although he’s falling fast for Lucy, he hasn’t done anything physical with her yet as he really wants to take his time here and do things the right way since he feels a big “connection” to her.

One week after meeting Lucy and taking her out on their first date together, he received a pretty shocking text from Stacy.

Stacy texted him a photo of a pregnancy test that was clearly marked positive. Stacy was pregnant, and she filled him in that she was planning to go ahead with having her baby.

