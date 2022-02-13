He Invited His Girlfriend To A Charity Party His Boss Put Together But After He Saw What She Was Wearing He Left Her At Home And Went By Himself

A 27-year-old man has a girlfriend who is 2 years younger than him, and they have been together for 1 year now.

Throughout the duration of their relationship, he has never once had a problem with what his girlfriend wears, but that all changed recently.

His boss put together a charity event, and a lot of the people who were invited are super important residents of his city.

The dress code was clearly white tie, which he told his girlfriend, as he wanted her to come to the event with him.

The evening of the event arrived and he headed to her place to pick her up. When he saw what his girlfriend was wearing, he was shocked.

“…I saw she was wearing a very tight, short black leather skirt with one of those shirts that are kinda open in the middle,” he explained.

“I don’t know how to best explain it but the cleavage goes really low and it’s a little loose on the sides.”

“Of course, she looked great, if we were going anywhere else like a club or a restaurant I wouldn’t even think twice about it but we were going to a very formal charity event.”

His girlfriend got into his car, and he pointed out that the event was white tie before gently letting his girlfriend know that her outfit was really inappropriate for the event.

