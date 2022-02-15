He Just Found Out That 5 Years Ago, His Wife Deleted A Message From His Ex About Being Pregnant, And He Now Has A Daughter He Never Knew About

A man is currently married to his wife, and not too long ago he found out that she deleted a message from his ex about being pregnant with his child.

5 years ago, his ex-girlfriend texted him to say she was pregnant. His wife, who was just his girlfriend at the time, noticed the message before he did.

So, his wife thought it would be best to delete the message (she didn’t read it) and block his ex…but she didn’t tell him and kept this secret from him for years.

Recently, his mom reached out to him to say that his ex contacted her about his daughter. He and his mom were floored to find out that he has a child he never even knew about.

He was able to get a paternity test done, confirming this is his daughter, who is currently 5-years-old.

“My wife says she’s remorseful,” he explained. “That she was just very immature at the time and didn’t think it could be that important, so much so she forgot about it.”

“I’ve never loved anyone more than my wife. She’s supported me through so much. I believe that she actually feels bad and regrets it.”

Right now, his wife is actually about 21 weeks pregnant with what he thought was his first kid, and they decided to try to separate for a bit while he wraps his head around everything.

A week ago, he did get to talk to his ex more while he revealed to her that he really had no idea she was pregnant because his wife deleted that important message.

