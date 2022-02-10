He Just Found Out That His Fiancée Has A Secret Shrine In Her Closet That’s Devoted To Him

A 23-year-old man is engaged to his fiancée, and she’s a bit older than him at 32. Right now, they’re in the middle of moving in with one another, and he has been assisting his fiancée with moving her belongings out of her old apartment and into their new place.

As he was helping his fiancée move her stuff though, he made a really bizarre discovery.

In his fiancée’s closet, she keeps a secret shrine devoted to him inside of a treasure chest-style box.

When he first opened up the treasure chest, he noticed that his fiancée had a bunch of photos of the two of them together, so he thought that was all that was in there.

Well, he was wrong. “But upon further inspection, I have found out that she has been collecting personal belongings of mine,” he explained.

“I have found my underwear, my toothbrush, and an actual used c***** of mine.”

He wasn’t as upset about his underwear and toothbrush being included in her shrine, but a used method of BC? Come on, that’s really disturbing, and even he agrees.

He definitely wants to discuss this shrine with her fiancée, however, he’s struggling with how to approach this conversation best.

I’m not sure that Reddit had a lot of helpful comments for how to talk to his fiancée, but they did have a lot of hilarious remarks on this interesting situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.