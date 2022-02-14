He Planned A Romantic Valentine’s Day Weekend Getaway For His Girlfriend And He Found Out On The Trip That She Was Cheating On Him

A 24-year-old guy was dating his 23-year-old girlfriend for close to 2 years, and last weekend, he organized a romantic Valentine’s Day weekend for the two of them.

He booked a great hotel, he made sure to get them a massage together…he really went all out for her.

Prior to their weekend getaway, he suspected that his girlfriend might be cheating on him, or that she might not be filling him in on some details of her life.

He never had any evidence to suggest that he was right though.

“But something felt off this weekend,” he explained. “At night whenever she falls asleep with her phone in hand and glasses still on I’d take her glasses off and put her phone to charge for her.”

“It’s something I always do and something she always appreciated. This time I did that but was compelled to look through her phone.”

“The relationship was over right there seeing as the trust was completely gone, but I still needed to know.”

Well, what he found on his girlfriend’s phone was devastating. He could see that she took photos of herself and a guy without any of their clothes on, and he then found the intimate texts between his girlfriend and this other guy.

Clearly, the relationship his girlfriend had with this guy was already physical. He did confront his girlfriend about what he discovered in her phone, but she tried to twist things around.

