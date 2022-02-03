He Was Abandoned And Living On The Streets For Years, Surviving On Cat Food, Until This Couple Rescued Him For Christmas

A couple from Tennessee went on their Christmas vacation to a small town in West Virginia. While the weather was nice, they took a walk and found an abandoned house.

Curious, they took a turn through the property and came upon something they didn’t expect; a tiny dog who was lame in his right leg.

After talking with the neighbors, the couple realized that the little guy had been surviving on his own for years, his only source of food a local woman’s cat’s food.

They shared on their GoFundMe post that, “the closest thing he has to a current owner is the man who lives in the house where his previous owner lived before he passed away. “

Of course, this meant that no one around was responsible for finding the dog any veterinary care and that a severe injury had gone untreated for several years.

So they decided to take him to their vet, who they see with their dob Bax, to see if he could receive the care he needed.

Named Buster as a joke on his “busted” leg, the vet took a look at his injuries and went in surgically.

Unfortunately, the vet discovered that the hip was dislocated and that there was too much scar tissue to save the leg.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Buster

