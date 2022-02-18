Her 16-Year-Old Sister Has Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma And She’s Trying To Raise Money For Her Treatment

Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Within the short span of a week, this family’s whole world was rocked. 16-year-old Gia went to a walk-in clinic when she started experiencing shortness of breath.

After many scans and tests, Gia was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, to the dismay of her sister Madison.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that primarily affects those between the ages of 20-40 and those over 55-years-old.

The Mayo Clinic website describes it as the abnormal growth of cells in the lymphatic system and shares that it is rarer than the other type of cancer in this region called non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Now Madison is reaching out to the GoFundMe community for support as she grapples with her sister’s new and terrifying life trajectory.

First, she will undergo six months of aggressive chemotherapy treatment; then, her doctors will reassess her condition.

Because of the quick turnaround time between diagnosis and treatment, the entire family will need to make sacrifices to support Gia’s journey.

“My mother Erin, will have to quit both of her jobs in order to bring Gia to and from her appointments in Boston,” Madison shared in her post.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Gia and Madison

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.