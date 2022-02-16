Her 18-Year-Old Sister Is Currently Engaged To Her Ex-Boyfriend, Who’s 14 Years Older Than Her Sister

A 24-year-old woman has a pretty difficult family dynamic, and it all started back when she was 14 and her mom and dad got divorced.

Her dad basically feels that she’s responsible for the end of the marriage since she was the one who witnessed her dad in the middle of an affair with another woman.

Instead of keeping his secret, she let her mom know what her dad was doing, and since that day, her dad has decided to completely hate her guts.

When her parents split up, her dad took advantage of turning her 7-year-old sister against her and her mom.

Her dad consistently fed her sister deceptive things about her and her mom in order to make her sister only want to live with her dad and in turn, cause them all to have a terrible relationship.

2 years after the divorce, she began seeing a 24-year-old guy even though she was only 16 herself.

She dated him for 3 years, and dumped him after he did something to her that caused her to have to spend time in an emergency room for the “third time.”

She was living with him, but after that ER incident, she hopped in her car and headed to live with her mom, not even bothering to go back to their place to grab her belongings.

“Now my sister announced on social media she’s engaged to him,” she explained, and right now, her sister is 18 while this guy is 32.

