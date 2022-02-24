Her 21-Year-Old Sister Disappeared Back In November, And She Fears The Worst After A Sinister Tip Came In

Phoenix, Arizona. Briana Dawn Bohannon turned 21st nearly a month ago on January 28th, but she wasn’t at home with her loved ones to celebrate her birthday.

Briana went missing back in November, and her sister Amy, unfortunately, fears the worst after a sinister tip came in regarding what happened to Briana.

Originally from Denton, Texas, Briana was last spotted in Phoenix in late November along with 2 individuals who apparently helped her get there from Texas.

Briana has not been active on social media at all since November 22nd of last year. That same month, Amy got word of a tip that left her heart sinking.

“A tip was received in November that Briana had been “hurt, injured, or killed”. If anyone has heard from her or seen her PLEASE let me know,” Amy explained in a Facebook post.

“At this point, I fear the worst. She didn’t reach out for Christmas or even her birthday which she wouldn’t miss.”

“I don’t know who she was last seen with, as she was always with new people. I also don’t have a number for her as she was always changing it and I didn’t always get it. I know she wasn’t hanging around good people and was involved in some bad things…”

Briana is 5’4″ and 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair, though she is known to dye her hair different colors quite frequently.

Facebook; pictured above is Briana

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.