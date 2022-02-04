Her Best Friend Asked Her To Be The Maid Of Honor But She Was So Upset At The Wedding She Left Without Toasting The Bride Or Giving Her Speech

A 26-year-old woman has a 27-year-old best friend named Tiffany, and they’ve been close since they were back in middle school together.

As she and Tiffany grew up together, they frequently chatted about what their weddings would look like and how they would always want the other one to be involved.

Well, in the Spring of 2019, Tiffany got engaged and quickly asked her to be her maid of honor.

She was completely thrilled to accept the maid of honor roll, and Tiffany’s wedding happened this month.

The year after Tiffany got engaged, they did not spend a lot of time together at all due to the pandemic, so they got together on video calls to discuss wedding details.

On their video calls, Tiffany kept bringing up her other friend Xenia. She never had been introduced to Xenia, and Tiffany had met Xenia in college.

Unfortunately, Tiffany started getting snippy with her over certain wedding details. For example, if she suggested a bridesmaid dress color, Tiffany nixed it because Xenia already wanted to have a dress in that color.

When they talked about a wine list, Tiffany insisted Xenia already pointed out a better wine for them to go with.

Well, then Tiffany’s wedding day arrives, January 28th, and she’s shocked to see that a woman is walking Tiffany down the aisle to give her away.

