Her Best Friend Slept With Her Boyfriend And Even After She Broke Up With The Guy Her Bestie Kept Seeing Him

A woman had a best friend that she knew for 4 years. She truly believed she could trust her bestie since they had endured a lot with one another and had always been there for each other.

She knows she has done a lot for her best friend too and that their relationship has never been one-sided.

Yesterday night, someone revealed to her that her bestie actually slept with her now-ex boyfriend several times, and this all started while she was still in a relationship with the guy.

Even several months after her relationship with her ex ended, her bestie continued to see him and hook up with him.

At the same time, her bestie was secretly seeing her ex, she was sobbing on her bestie’s shoulder about how awful her cheating ex-boyfriend was.

She was devastated when she broke up with her, and though she did know that he had cheated on her, she never imagined it was with her bestie.

“I was shocked when I was told and seriously doubted it, she’s my best friend and I wanted to believe that she wouldn’t betray me like this,” she explained.

“I confronted her, begging for the truth and she denied the whole situation and tried throwing my other friend under the bus.”

“However by this point, I knew it was true, she stated that he “begged her”. I came to find out (not from her as she never admitted it to me but only to third-party sources) that she begged him and they continued having sexual relations for months all while she lied to my face.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.