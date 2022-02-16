Her Boyfriend Bought Her A Necklace That Cost $500 As A Valentine’s Day Present, But She Doesn’t Like It

A woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for 2 years, and for Valentine’s Day a few days ago, her boyfriend bought her a necklace for a present.

Although it was a kind gesture for her boyfriend to make, there’s one problem: she doesn’t like the necklace.

The necklace is made of silver, which she never, ever wears. “I exclusively wear yellow gold/gold plated, and I have told him multiple times that I do not wear silver,” she explained.

At first, she was quite upset to see that the necklace wasn’t gold because she figured her boyfriend has simply ignored what she likes.

Throughout the 2 years that she has been with her boyfriend, she has told him multiple times that she only likes gold, so she can’t help but feel that he never listened to a thing she said.

Although she didn’t like the necklace, when she opened it up, she lied and told her boyfriend that she adored it, before pointing out that she would prefer he get her something gold if he felt like buying her jewelry again.

“When I came home, I saw that the necklace he got me was quite expensive,” she said. “I feel worse now that he spent nearly $500 on something that I don’t really like and will never wear.”

“Would I hurt his feelings if I asked him if we could go to the mall together and exchange it for something I would wear?”

She is so worried about making her boyfriend feel bad since she does know he spent a lot of his time selecting the necklace that he thought would be perfect for her.

