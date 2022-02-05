Her Boyfriend Chases All Of Her Pets Around Their House And Now Her Pets Are Terrified Of Him

This woman has been living with her boyfriend for a year and a half, but she’s finally at her breaking point over how he treats her pets.

She’s lived with two rabbits and a cat for over five years, and in that time, they were sweet, outgoing, and comfortable in their living space.

But once the couple moved in together, her boyfriend started playing with her animals in a way that didn’t sit right with her.

“It’s gotten to the point where the bunny hides behind a table and refuses to come out when he is around,” she shared.

“The cat will hiss at him and run from him, and he will continue to chase it around until he catches it and then forces it to either lay with him, or speaks to it in a very loud voice, terrifying him further.”

However, when she brings up his treatment of the animals, he argues that his behaviors are perfectly fine, as long as he wasn’t “really hurting them.”

But she now fears that she’s fallen back into an abusive pattern with a partner without even realizing it.

“I was in an abusive relationship for years before I started dating him, and I’m scared that this will turn into that same story.”

When she brings up her feelings with her boyfriend, he often shuts her out and ignores her.

