Her Boyfriend Invited Her To Go To His Best Friend’s Wedding As His Plus One But Now He’s Upset Their Relationship Is Moving Too Fast

This woman is getting mixed signals from her boyfriend of six months, so she’s looking for help figuring out their relationship.

They’ve been living in her place for the past few weeks since he lost his job. The couple has exchanged I love you’s, and she’s met his dad, plus he always seems eager for her to meet more of his family and friends.

But the couple has issues to sort out and has gotten into a few fights surrounding communication. “The last one was after his guys trip, I had panic attacks that weekend (due to stress and other situations at work),” she shared.

Though she tried to give him space to have a fun weekend, she felt abandoned. “I felt like he was too busy for me and couldn’t be bothered to try and support me.” She wrote.

But when the issue of his close friend’s wedding abroad came up, at first, it seemed like a no-brainer.

She has a passport to the country, and they were hoping to vacation there soon anyway, plus it was a great chance for her to meet more of the important people in her boyfriend’s life.

Though he initially said he was comfortable taking her to the wedding, he began expressing misgivings about the situation as a whole.

“He says he has doubts related to this wedding, the fights we had and the whole situation of him practically living in my place with me.” She shared in the post.

He reassured her that he loves her and wants them to stay together, but she’s also started doubting his feelings, and the Reddit community weighed in on the couple’s future.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.